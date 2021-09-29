'Howling in pain:' Nassau County deputy's murder suspect remains in hospital

During McDowell's attempt to evade capture, deputies say he suffered a gunshot wound to the upper leg during a shootout with law enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of shooting a Nassau County deputy in the face and back, killing him, is being treated in the hospital after his arrest.

Patrick McDowell, the subject of a five-day-long manhunt, was apprehended near Callahan Tuesday after reportedly hiding out in a bathroom at a baseball park, according to Nassau County deputies.

McDowell is accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers twice during a traffic stop Friday. Moyers died in the hospital on Sunday.

He also has multiple injuries from a K9 and a reported bullet graze to his head, deputies said.

One of the hospital workers at UF Health in Jacksonville that's treating McDowell said they could hear him howling in pain overnight.

At this time, it's not clear when he will be released.

On Wednesday, hundreds of law enforcement officers are sweeping the area near where he was found hiding.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Lt. Shawn Burgin, Master Deputy Jacob Swaggerty and K9 Waldo are assisting Nassau County with an evidence search related to the deputy homicide investigation.

In addition, the department says approximately 400 law enforcement officers, ranging from the FBI, US Border Patrol, and surrounding state & local agencies are searching nearly 10 square miles of woods where McDowell was found yesterday.