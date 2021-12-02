Man dead after overnight crash in Windy Hill

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by JFRD. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is dead after a traffic crash in the Windy Hill area of Jacksonville overnight.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, police responded to 3700 Forrest Road regarding a crash with injuries.

JSO says a Ford Excursion was traveling southbound on Forrest Boulevard when it left the roadway, struck a parked car in a driveway, continued and struck a utility pole and then struck a large tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by JFRD. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.

Traffic Homicide Detectives and CSU Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting their investigation.

If anyone has information that would assist in this investigation, please call JSO at 630-0500 JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.