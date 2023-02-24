'Captured hearts wherever he went:' Family mourning loss of 5-year-old boy who died in JTB crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 5-year-old was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old driver who failed to stop at a traffic signal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a 5-year-old boy who died following a four-vehicle wreck on J. Turner Butler Boulevard this past weekend has identified him as Jayce Kyng Johnson.

The crash happened near Bonneval Road around 7:45 p.m.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 5-year-old was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old driver traveling on JTB and failed to stop at the traffic signal at Bonneval Road, smashing into the rear of another vehicle.

Both occupants of the vehicle died.

"It is with a broken heart, that we announce the passing of my brother, Jayce Kyng Johnson," writes his brother on a GoFundMe page. "Jayce was a bright five-year-old who loved to tell jokes and loved to be near mommy. He made anyone smile when he walked in a room and captured hearts wherever he went. Jace is survived by me, my 2 brothers, and mother."

His father was the one driving, according to family members. He was last listed in critical condition.

The family says they are asking for help with funeral arrangements.