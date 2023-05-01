Here's everything you need to know about the Jaguar game this Saturday

Upon entry, the first 60,000 fans through the gates will receive teal rally towels with the phrase “It was always the Jags.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are one game away from winning the AFC South and beating the Tennessee Titans would make it that much sweeter.

The game will be held Saturday at TIAA Bank Field with kickoff at 8:15 p.m.

With a win on Saturday, the Jaguars would secure their first postseason berth since 2017 and claim the AFC South division championship.

Upon entry, the first 60,000 fans through the gates will receive teal rally towels with the phrase “It was always the Jags.” S Andrew Wingard first coined the phrase following the Jacksonville’s 36-22 defeat of the Titans in Week 14 this season.

The Jaguars will be wearing all-teal uniforms as voted for by fans in a twitter poll conducted by the Jaguars equipment team (@JagsEquip).

Jaguars fans are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early with construction around the sports complex impacting traffic patterns and a big crowd expected to attend. Parking lots open four hours prior to kickoff. All parking passes have QR codes on the back that provide specific directions to each parking lot. Fans can also find parking information here.

To celebrate the last home game of the season and to thank the fans, fireworks will be on display for the halftime entertainment at Saturday’s game.

The colors for the game will be presented by members of the Florida A&M University ROTC Color Guard.

Bag Policy - The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at TIAA Bank Field. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home, but, if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.”

Mobile Ticketing – Fans should have their mobile tickets downloaded and ready to scan prior to arriving at the entry gates. To access your tickets, download the Official Jaguars Mobile App.

Cashless Transactions - Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Smoke Free - TIAA Bank Field is a smoke-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

4 p.m. All parking lots open

4 p.m. Media Will Call opens near Gate 1

5 p.m. Fan Entertainment Zone opens (south end zone between Gates 1 and 4)

5:15 p.m. Game day ticket office opens (north end zone between Gates 2 and 3)

6 p.m. All stadium gates open

7:35 p.m. Team warmups begin

7:58 p.m. Jaguars drumline performance

8 p.m. Performance by THE ROAR

8:01 p.m. Jaxson De Ville aerial stunt

8:03 p.m. First DUUUVAL delivered by Tyler Derby

8:06 p.m. Jaguars defensive player introductions

8:10 p.m. National Anthem

8:15 p.m. Kickoff

Gameday Xpress - The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Gameday Xpress will be open for the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans game at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Due to expected traffic levels, riders looking to take advantage of the service are encouraged to plan ahead before Saturday.

Gameday Xpress will provide direct round-trip transportation to TIAA Bank Field from the Kings Avenue Parking Garage & Park-n-Ride on the Southbank, Wingate Park in Jacksonville Beach, and the JTA’s Armsdale and JTB Park-n-Ride locations.

Service from all lots will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will last until one hour after the game ends. Passes are $10 from the Kings Avenue Parking Garage & Park-n-Ride location and $15 from all suburban locations.

Passes must be purchased through the MyJTA app, which is available on Apple and Android devices. Fans who purchased passes before the rescheduling of the game must log out of their account, and then immediately log back into MyJTA to receive valid passes with the correct game date.

On Board Reminders

All JTA buses and Gameday Xpress locations are ADA accessible. Should you need assistance boarding a Gameday Xpress bus, please see a JTA staff member.

Traffic is expected to be higher than normal due to the primetime kickoff. All riders are encouraged to arrive at their Gameday Xpress location ahead of time to help alleviate traffic concerns.

To make your mobile ticketing experience as smooth as possible, we highly recommend downloading the MyJTA app and purchasing passes on a secure Wi-Fi network before arriving at a Gameday Xpress location. Staff will be available onsite to assist if needed.

To download the My JTA app visit https://myjta.com.

Due to the construction of the Miller Electric Center, all Gameday Xpress passengers will be dropped off and picked up in Lot B, which is located between Gates 3 and 4 on the east side of TIAA Bank Field.

Gameday Xpress customers are permitted to bring coolers and other small items like foldable chairs on board as long as they do not impede the aisles or take up too much space. We ask that you do not eat or drink on board.

The Jaguars have a strict Clear Bag Policy and a list of prohibited items you cannot bring with you into TIAA Bank Field. That list prohibits items like seat cushions, umbrellas, large electronics or recording devices, infant carriers or strollers. You cannot store or leave those items on the Gameday Xpress shuttle.