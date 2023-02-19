x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

5-year-old boy dead, four injured in multi-vehicle wreck on JTB

The crash happened near Bonneval Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday when a car failed to stop smashing into the rear of another vehicle.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy is dead and four others are injured following a four-vehicle wreck on J. Turner Butler Boulevard on Sunday. The crash happened near Bonneval Road around 7:45 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 5-year-old was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old driver traveling on JTB and failed to stop at the traffic signal at Bonneval Road smashing into the rear of another vehicle. 

The 26-year-old driver is in critical condition and three others, including two children, are injured, according to FHP.

Related Articles

 

Before You Leave, Check This Out