JFRD says the incident happened on Atlantic Boulevard at Century 21 Drive sometime around 4 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist has been seriously after a traffic crash on the Southside Monday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD says the incident happened on Atlantic Boulevard at Century 21 Drive sometime around 4 p.m. This is a few blocks west of Southside Boulevard.