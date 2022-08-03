JFRD: Two students, two adults hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people, including two students, were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in the Grand Park area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.
JFRD says the bus crash happened in the 2100 block of W 14th Street sometime prior to 4:30 p.m.
The crash involves a school bus and one other vehicle, officials say.
The driver of the car, the driver of the school bus and two students on the school bus were taken to a nearby hospital, JFRD says.
All injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.
This is a developing story.
