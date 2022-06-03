Updates: Hundreds of trucks expected to protest in the nation's capital. But, organizers have concerns

WASHINGTON — Note: Also check out reporter Tom Dempsey's coverage, plus our website and app for the latest.
Hundreds of truckers have spent the past week traversing the country from the west coast returning to the nation's capital Monday morning to protest COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates put in place by the federal government since the pandemic began.
The "People's Convoy" originated in California last week and has merged with several other organized convoys of varying size to converge on D.C. to protest in a similar fashion to the truck driver protests that halted Canadian government operations in the capital of Ottawa over the last month.
Protesters who are part of the People's Convoy stress their demonstration will remain peaceful.
RELATED: Heightened security in DC remains for possible truck convoys despite previous uneventful protests
Live Updates
Monday, March 7
9:54 a.m. -- People’s Convoy is preparing for another ride down the Beltway this afternoon. They have not given a time yet. Organizers just confirmed meetings tomorrow with Sen. Ron Johnson & Sen. Ted Cruz.
8:19 a.m. -- Organizers of the trucker protest held a meeting on a live stream at the Hagerstown Speedway. During the meeting, they expressed concerns on if and when they should come to the Beltway --- whether today or Tuesday. Here were the key points from the meeting:
- They are working to set up meetings with lawmakers. Some Congress members told them they can meet Tuesday.
- They noted that law enforcement agencies "are happy" with how they complied with authorities during the protest Sunday.
- Truckers will be asked to drop their trailers and go “bobcat” only to protect their vehicles next time they ride out
- Due to concerns of children who are riding along in the convoy, organizers do not want anyone going into D.C. because of fears of a security conflict like Jan. 6
Sunday, March 6
8:49 p.m. - D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee shared a statement with the school community to let them know that the school system is monitoring the expected trucker convoy Monday morning. School and classes will be on schedule.
4:54 p.m. - In an email update, the "People's Convoy" confirms that they're circling the DC Beltway before a return to Hagerstown later this evening. Participants plan to meet upon their return and at 8 a.m. Monday, too.
3:30 p.m. - A request for National Guard troops to assist with traffic control during the truck convoys has been extended to Wednesday.
1:55 p.m. - There is a slowdown with traffic on Beltway WB in Virginia from the American Legion Bridge and also around the IKEA in College Park.
1:11 p.m. - Maryland State Police issued a statement this morning urging motorists to plan ahead due to "possible higher volumes of traffic while traveling in and around the Maryland abd National Captital Region."
12:33 p.m. - The People's convoy has updated their route for the convoy today.
From the Hagerstown speedway they will turn onto Rt. 40 to I-81S to I-70E to I-270S to I-495S.
They will loop the beltway twice and then drive back up from I-495 to I-270N to I-70w to I-81N to exit 5B to the AC&T truck stop for refueling.
From there the convoy will travel on I-81N and exit to Rt. 40 and exit at 6B to the Hagerstown Spedway.
11:10 a.m. - Alert DC issued a traffic advisory and is monitoring the convoy which they expect will "disrupt travel on roadways in and around the National Capital Region."
11 a.m. - Truckers are currently on the move towards the belway.
9 a.m. - The “People’s Convoy” of hundreds of truckers is now on its way to snarl traffic on the DC Beltway. Organizers said they have been in contact with local law enforcement and the convoy will do two laps around the Beltway at slow speeds.
Truckers told WUSA 9 it has previously taken the Convoy 2.5 hours to exit the grounds where they’ve camped. The Convoy could be 20 or more miles long, with close to 1,000 trucks and accompanying cars and drivers involved.
“We are not going into DC proper at this time,” an organizer on a megaphone told the truckers, adding, “doesn’t mean it won’t happen.” Some truckers said they wanted to protest in DC, driving to the White House.
8:32 a.m. - Trucker Convoy will depart from Hagerstown and head towards the beltway between 9 and 9:30 a.m. They said that they will be doing two slow laps around the beltway.
Saturday, March 5
6:12 p.m. - Organizers confirm that truckers are staying in Hagerstown for the night and will likely make way for D.C. on Sunday.
3:45 p.m. - A rally begins at 5 p.m. in Hagerstown which will feature speeches from a number of people.
2:20 p.m. - The American Truckers Freedom Convoy is expected to host a rally on March 6 in Woodford, VA for the multiple convoys that have traveled throughout the country. Following the rally, on March 7, convoy leaders are expected to meet with Congress and later hold a press conference on Capitol Hill.
12:30 p.m. - Reports of the People's Convoy protest staying another full day in Hagerstown are coming in, with a possible rally to be held again tonight from the speedway. SKY9 is flying over the convoy now.
7:33 a.m. - Trucks and cars gathered at the Hagerstown Speedway parking lot in Hagerstown, MD. Some convoys are anticipated to head towards the beltway today and tomorrow.
Friday, March 4.
5 p.m. EST - WMATA issued a statement saying to expect disruptions to Metrobus activity over the weekend because of planned demonstrations in D.C.
"Buses on 29 routes may be detoured or truncated through the downtown area," the statement says. "Traffic disruptions may continue for an extended period of time and demonstration activity may create additional impacts throughout the Washington, D.C. region."
4:00 p.m. EST - People's Convoy begins arriving at the Hagerstown Speedway where they will stay overnight. Organizer Brian Brase told participants that the schedule had changed from the original plan of staying one night in Hagerstown and moving into D.C. on Saturday. Now the group will apparently spend two nights in the region before entering the district.
1:00 p.m. EST - Washington County, Maryland officials warn drivers of potential traffic backups due to the trucker convoy on major highways such as I-70 East from Hancock to I-81, I-81 North, and 40 West towards Hagerstown Speedway.
10:00 a.m. Local Time - People's Convoy departs Ohio and heads through Pennsylvania towards their last stop before D.C., The Hagerstown Speedway in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Thursday, March 3
5:00 p.m. Local Time - People's Convoy arrives in Lore City, Ohio at a rest area off I-70 east.
9:00 a.m. Local Time - People's Convoy departs Monrovia, Indiana after an overnight stay at a local gas station and truck stop, and heads for the next checkpoint location in Lore City, Ohio.
Wednesday, March 2
7:00 p.m. Local Time - People's Convoy holds 'Freedom Rally' in Monrovia, Indiana with Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Hundreds were in attendance.
Wednesday, February 23
10:00 a.m. Local Time - The People's Convoy, a spinoff of the disbanded 'Freedom Convoy' taking the name of the large Canadian trucker protest, departs from California headed on its way to Washington D.C., with plans to pick up hundreds of additional vehicles along the route.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.