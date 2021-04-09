1 dead in motorcycle crash in Rolling Hills area

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Romana Boulevard West and Hammond Boulevard. Police said the motorcycle was reported stolen Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man riding a motorcycle reported stolen is dead after a crash Friday night in the Rolling Hills area of Jacksonville.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Romana Boulevard West and Hammond Boulevard.

A man in his 20's was riding north a Honda Shadow motorcycle, that was reported stolen from Old St. Augustine Road on Monday, north on Hammond Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man lost control of the motorcycle and hit a curb, police said. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was later pronounced dead.

Police said they did not know if the man stole the bike, however, they do believe he dealt in stolen property.

The crash remains under investigation.