x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

PHOTOS: FHP looking for vehicle reportedly involved in fatal hit-and-run in St. Johns County

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-16 when it reportedly struck a pedestrian near Old Town Parkway and fled the scene.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead following a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in St. Johns County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP say the photos pictured below may be a vehicle of interest in the case.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-16 when it reportedly struck a pedestrian near Old Town Parkway and fled the scene. 

RELATED: St. Augustine man killed in hit and run

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Saint Johns County Fire & Rescue. 

The hit-and-run vehicle is possibly a 2013 white Ford F150 pickup truck with a sunroof. The left front headlight is missing. The Ford F150 pickup truck should also have left front damage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or FHP.

Credit: FHP
Alleged vehicle.
Credit: FHP
Alleged vehicle.
Credit: FHP
Alleged vehicle.

Related Articles

 