PHOTOS: FHP looking for vehicle reportedly involved in fatal hit-and-run in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead following a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in St. Johns County Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP say the photos pictured below may be a vehicle of interest in the case.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-16 when it reportedly struck a pedestrian near Old Town Parkway and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Saint Johns County Fire & Rescue.

The hit-and-run vehicle is possibly a 2013 white Ford F150 pickup truck with a sunroof. The left front headlight is missing. The Ford F150 pickup truck should also have left front damage.