Featuring NFL prospects that the Jaguars could take after the number one overall pick

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zach Carter only got better as his career in Gainesville went on, and he was easily Florida’s most productive defensive lineman in 2021.

He projects as a 4-3 defensive end, but he can also play inside.

In 12 games in 2021, Carter had 31 tackles (11.5 TFL) and 7.5 sacks, both career highs.