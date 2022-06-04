Featuring NFL prospects that the Jaguars could take after the number one overall pick.

Example video title will go here for this video

Beyond #1: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Considered a future first-round pick after his freshman year, Ross’ college career was derailed in 2020 when he had surgery for a congenital fusion condition with his neck and spine. He returned in 2021 to catch 46 passes for 514 yards and three scores.

Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns his freshman season, and he had 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns his sophomore season. Clemson went to the College Football Playoff both seasons, winning the 2018 National Championship. Ross has strong, reliable hands and phenomenal leaping ability.