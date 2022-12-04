Beyond #1: Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State

Featuring NFL prospects that the Jaguars could take after the number one overall pick.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A heralded recruit out of the Las Vegas-area, Haskell Garrett played on four Big Ten Championship teams in four years at Ohio State.

He saved his best for last in his redshirt senior campaign, racking up 22 tackles (7.0 Tackles For Loss) and 5.5 sacks.

He was actually named an All-American in 2020 when he had 20 tackles (4.0 Tackles For Loss) and two sacks.

Garrett projects as a rotational 3-technique in a 4-3 defense.

He has powerful hands that work best in one-on-one situations.