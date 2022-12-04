Cam Robinson signs 1-year, $16.7M franchise tender

It's the second straight year the Jaguars have used the franchise tag on Robinson.

Jaguars left tackle, Cam Robinson, signed his franchise tender Wednesday, guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season.

The team announced the move Wednesday afternoon.

The signing gets the Jaguars another step closer to shoring up their offense line, it's just a matter of who lines up during Week 1.

Right now, the Jaguars offensive line will feature some combination of Robinson (LT), Ben Bartch (LG), Tyler Shatley (C), Brandon Scherff (RG), Jawaan Taylor (RT) or Walker Little (RT).

Robinson's deal likely eliminates the Jaguars from picking an offensive lineman with the No. 1 overall selection, but doesn't exclude the possibility a lineman is picked later in the draft, as it's still a need for Jacksonville.

Robinson has started 61 games for Jacksonville over the past five seasons, including 14 games in 2021. He missed all but one game of the 2018 season with a torn ACL.

The 6'6'', 335 pound lineman was part of an offensive line that helped the Jaguars tie for ninth in the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (32).

In 2020, he was part of an offensive line that helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and the second-most rushing yards (1,070), by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.