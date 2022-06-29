Westside HS four-star recruit Jordan Hall staying patient despite a stack of Power Five offers at his feet

Hall has offers from several Power Five schools including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State.

It's just a few Power Five offers in the massive pile at Jordan Hall's feet.

He's toured campuses with world-class facilities and heard sales pitches from some top coaches around the country.

The Westside High School four-star recruit is staying patient on the eve of his senior season.

"I'm just having fun now, I'm not trying to stress myself out too much with it," Hall said.

The talented defensive lineman says he will make his college decision closer to early signing day in December.

A decision that goes beyond football for the man nicknamed "Big Baby."

"I want to be a college student at the same time. Football is everything, but at the same time it isn't everything," Hall said.

"I love it so much, but it can only last for so long. That is probably the biggest thing for me with the college experience, who I feel can make me a better person player and human being," he added.

Hall's passion for football started as a young boy. He credits his father, Randall, for instilling his work ethic in him.

Randall would take Jordan and his brother on runs down the street from their house when they were little boys.

A running route that would inspire his football future.