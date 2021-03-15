FHSAA announces changes to football classification

Nine area schools will play in different classifications this fall

The FHSAA's long-awaited district and region assignments for the 2021 football season were released Monday morning, after a nearly three month delay. Nine high schools from the First Coast will play in different classifications in 2021; Tocoi Creek High School in St. Augustine is also a new addition to the FHSAA, but will compete as an independent in 2021.

The headliner of the schools on the move is defending Class 3A champion Trinity Christian. The Conquerors will play in Class 2A this fall, which means they'll be competing with fellow Jacksonville powerhouse (and 2020 Class 2A State finalist) University Christian. Trinity Christian has won eight state championships in football, while UC has won nine. The Class 2A criteria is for enrollments 360 and below.

In St. John's County, Creekside High School moved up from Class 7A to 8A, the state's highest classification; nearby Nease High School dropped from 8A to 7A. Ponte Vedra High School moved up to Class 7A and are in the same district as Nease -- meaning their annual meeting will now have more than just bragging rights on the line.

Among Duval County public schools, Westside (6A) and Baldwin (4A) both moved up a class. Stanton will become an independent.

Providence will become a Class 3A program, while Bradford drops from Class 4A all the way to Class 1A.

Football district assignments for 2021-22

(via Florida Times-Union)

District 1-8A: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Mandarin, Oakleaf, Sandalwood

District 3-7A: Atlantic Coast, First Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Nease, Ponte Vedra.

District 3-6A: Columbia, Englewood, Lee, Orange Park, Westside.

District 4-6A: Gainesville, Matanzas, Middleburg, Ridgeview, St. Augustine.

District 2-5A: Baker County, Bishop Kenny, Paxon, Suwannee, White.

District 3-5A: Parker, Raines, Ribault, Yulee.

District 4-5A: Clay, Gainesville Eastside, Menendez, North Marion, Palatka.

Region 1-4A: Baldwin, Panama City Bay, Bolles, Fernandina Beach, Gadsden County, Jackson, Marianna, North Bay Haven, Panama City Rutherford, South Walton, West Nassau, Wolfson

Region 2-4A: Titusville Astronaut, Brooksville Central, Cocoa, Hernando, Keystone Heights, Alachua Santa Fe, South Sumter, Space Coast, Umatilla, The Villages.

Region 1-3A: Chipley, Crescent City, Episcopal, Florida High, Interlachen, Tallahassee Maclay, P.K. Yonge, Pensacola Catholic, Providence, Ocala Trinity Catholic, Walton.

Region 1-2A: Aucilla Christian, Tallahassee FAMU, Quincy Munroe, Tallahassee NFC, North Florida Educational, Rocky Bayou Christian, Gainesville St. Francis, Tallahassee St. John Paul II, St. Joseph, Trinity Christian, University Christian.

Region 3-1A: Bell, Branford, Chiefland, Dixie County, Fort White, Hilliard, Mayo Lafayette, Trenton, Union County.

Region 4-1A: Bradford, Bronson, Fort Meade, Hawthorne, Newberry, Pahokee, Pierson Taylor, Wildwood, Williston.