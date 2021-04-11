Watch Sideline 2021 this Friday night

First Coast News has all the sights and sounds from Week 11 of the high school football season. Live team coverage begins at 5 p.m. with SIDELINE 2021 at 11:15 p.m

It's the final week of the regular season in Florida and Georgia!

Join Sports Director Chris Porter and the entire First Coast Sports Team as they get you ready for high school football in Florida and Georgia every Friday night -- and then be sure to come on back at 11:15 p.m. for all the highlights and reaction from around the First Coast!

Live team coverage from the Episcopal School of Jacksonville begins at 5 p.m. on First Coast News ahead of the Eagles' showdown with rival Bishop Kenny at 7 p.m. Both teams need a win to make the playoffs.

First Coast News will have camera crews at the following games:

Bishop Kenny at Episcopal

University Christian at Atlantic Coast

Baker County at Baldwin

Clay at Orange Park

West Nassau at Ridgeview

Buchholz at Bartram Trail

Statesboro at Glynn Academy

Wayne County at Ware County

Appling County at Pierce County

First Coast News also has the highlights from THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL action in Northeast Florida!