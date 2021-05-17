University of Florida announces full-capacity for athletic events beginning June 28

Get ready for 90,000 fans in The Swamp once more. Masks will also be optional on campus effective immediately.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to fill The Swamp once more, Gators fans.

The University of Florida announced Monday afternoon that they plan on returning to full, pre-pandemic, in-person participation in athletic and other activities this fall. Translated: 90,000 fans will once again be permitted at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium this fall -- masks optional. The University released a separate statement Monday announcing that masks will now be optional in UF facilities and on campus, effective immediately.

In conjunction with the University's updated mask policy, the athletics department released its own statement regarding fan participation. NCAA guidelines currently call for a 50 percent fan capacity at NCAA Championship sites and the UAA will be following those policies for the upcoming NCAA Softball Regionals this weekend.

The complete statement, via the University of Florida:

Given recently released national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in concert with the State University System, the University of Florida will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately. Those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to continue wearing masks, according to CDC guidance.



Within UF Health hospitals or other patient-facing clinical facilities, including dentistry practices and veterinary hospitals, masks will continue to be required. UF Health will support UF in implementing these policies as safely as possible and urges those who have not been vaccinated to do so. You may click below for information on how and where to receive your vaccine.