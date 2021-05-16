"We're finally seeing the results": Icemen hope to turn late-season momentum into a playoff spot

Head coach Jason Christie goes one-on-one with Mia O'Brien to discuss this most unusual season and what's to come from the Icemen down the stretch.

A lengthy, COVID-19 pause in January. Too many one-goal losses to count. The first few months of the 2020-2021 ECHL season were not particularly kind to the Jacksonville Icemen.

"We were always in it," head coach Jason Christie explained to First Coast News this week. "Recently, we've kicked in. We're getting those bounces. But I always tell the guys: to get those bounces, you've got to create those bounces."

They've certainly had a bounce in their step (or skate). The Icemen won 10 of 12 games from late-March to early-May and have climbed to fifth-place in the Eastern Conference standings, just a handful of points behind the Orlando Solar Bears for that fourth and final playoff spot. The Icemen play nine of their final 13 games at home.