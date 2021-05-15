Jaguars host Rookie Mini-Camp this weekend

Trevor Lawrence stepped onto the practice field for the Jaguars this week, plus Travis Etienne works out exclusively at receiver. News and notes from Mini-Camp.

Saturday started with a bang: jersey numbers were finally revealed for the Jaguars' nine, 2021 draftees and their additional, six undrafted free agent signees. The one that caught seemingly every fan's eyes: number one. Travis Etienne, the 25th overall pick in this April's Draft, will rock the No. 1 for the first time in his career in his first season in Jacksonville.

It turned out to be far from the only headline Etienne made this weekend.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that Etienne, the ACC's all-time leading rusher, will work-out exclusively at wide receiver during mini-camp this weekend.

"Worst case scenario you have a running back that's elite with receiver skills,” Meyer told the media after practice. Etienne expressed excitement for the opportunity, which he told reporters Meyer pitched to him the day after the Jaguars drafted him.

Meanwhile, Meyer also revealed that rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence remains on a pitch count after undergoing surgery on his labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in February. Lawrence is being limited to 30-40 throws a day; Meyer expects him to be "close to full-go" by Mandatory Mini-Camp in June.

Best moment of #Jaguars practice and I almost missed it (apologize for the quick Zoom)



Urban v happy about Trevor rolling out of the pocket pic.twitter.com/mykieQQkmj — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 15, 2021

Second-round pick Tyson Campbell tweaked a hamstring in Friday's closed practice and was held out on Saturday. Third-round pick Andre Cisco worked off to the side as he continues to work his way back from ACL surgery. Fourth-round pick Jay Tufele had a positive COVID-19 test and then a negative COVID-19 test and was held out of practice out of caution. Meyer expects him to return to the field Sunday.

“How fast can we go, A to B?”



(Sadly I started recording just after new #Jaguars DC Joe Cullen dropped some colorful language) pic.twitter.com/wq1dQMfAav — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) May 15, 2021