UNF introduces new women's basketball head coach Erika Lambert

Lambert previously served as an assistant coach at Abilene Christian where she helped lead ACU to four 23-plus win seasons.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the UNF Ospreys formally introduced their new women's basketball head coach Erika Lambert at UNF Arena.

Lambert brings more than a decade of coaching experience at the collegiate level, as well as time as a director of operations and a four-year stint as a dominant shot blocker as a Division 1 women's basketball player.

Lambert is the third coach in the program's 31-year history.

The school actually announced the hiring last week.

Lambert is all about competing for championships.