UNF introduces new women's basketball head coach Erika Lambert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the UNF Ospreys formally introduced their new women's basketball head coach Erika Lambert at UNF Arena.
Lambert brings more than a decade of coaching experience at the collegiate level, as well as time as a director of operations and a four-year stint as a dominant shot blocker as a Division 1 women's basketball player.
Lambert is the third coach in the program's 31-year history.
The school actually announced the hiring last week.
Lambert is all about competing for championships.
"I expect UNF Women's Basketball to finish in the top three in the ASUN consistently. We will hone in on offensive efficiency and score 75 points a game with the goal of 10 made threes each night. I have a vision that each player who sacrifices their blood, sweat and tears in a UNF jersey will leave campus with a diploma and a championship ring," Lambert said.