UNF takes River City Rumble round one, beating JU 76-63 at Swisher Gym Thursday night

Jose Placer dropped 30 points for the Ospreys who led the Dolphins by 21 points at halftime. Both teams will meet again Saturday at UNF Arena.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UNF entered Thursday night's showdown at JU desperately needing a win, and the Ospreys got it done, taking down the Dolphins 76-63 in a hostile environment at Swisher Gym.

UNF's Jose Placer was lights out from beyond the arc, as he dropped 30 points to lead the Ospreys to the huge conference road victory.

The Ospreys move to 9-14 overall and 4-7 in the ASUN with the win, while JU fell to 12-10 overall and 5-6 in the ASUN.

"We know where we're at and I don't think...the goal was to win tonight. And it was to sweep as well, like, it's not split, get one, like, it's to sweep win tonight take care of that and then focus on Saturday," Placer said.

"For some reason we keep losing Thursday games. And then Saturday we bounce back and get a win. It's the most unique thing I've ever been around and so for our staff we got to figure out a better way. We get a lot of time to prepare starting Monday and getting ready for our Thursday games but for some reason we just can't get over that hump right now," JU head coach Jordan Mincy said.

Both teams will meet again Saturday at 5pm at UNF Arena.