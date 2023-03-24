Camden Cooper could be Jacksonville's next big time basketball prospect

The St. Johns Country Day School seventh grader starts at point guard on the Spartans varsity basketball team. He could reach 1,000 points before high school.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — It's rare to see a seventh grader playing varsity basketball for his or her school.

St. Johns Country Day School's Camden Cooper is a special talent though and he's used to playing with the big boys.

"I used to be playing one grade up but now I'm playing against high schoolers which is way different because they're taller and bigger. I've adjusted well though," Cooper said.

Camden Cooper grew up around basketball as his dad is a former coach and college player.

Cooper came to St. Johns Country Day before middle school and scored 637 points combined as a sixth and seventh grader.

"It's a lot of pressure because I always have to be on my A game, playing good, but I've been able to do it so I'm going to keep doing it as long as I'm here," Cooper said.

Cooper is already talking to four college programs and wants to play in the NBA.

He realizes to get where he wants to go he can't take any days off.

"I'm in the gym almost every day, like twice a day maybe. Sometimes it's hard but my body's used to it," Cooper said.

Cooper could reach 1,000 points before high school.

Spartans Head Coach Ian Gibson, who played basketball at UNF, said Cooper's work ethic and attitude set him apart.

"I'm probably more nervous or energetic for him but he just doesn't change his facial expression, he just plays his game. If we win, we win. If we lose, we lose. But he's literally going to be the same person all the time which I think is a great trait for him to have," Gibson said.

Cooper appreciates the attention and respect he's earned through his play on the court.

But he's focused on getting better and raising a Spartans basketball state title banner for the first time in school history.