No Laying Up: Hole by hole guide to The Players

Two hosts from the very popular golf content and podcast company, No Laying Up, join First Coast News to give their thoughts on each hole at The Stadium Course.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you have even a casual interest in the game of golf, playing it or watching the pros do it, then you've most likely already heard of the podcasters and content creators 'No Laying Up'.

NLU has been home based right here in Jacksonville Beach since their earliest days. It began as a Twitter account in 2013, then their first podcast in 2014. Now they're sponsored by Titleist, have more than 120,000 YouTube subscribers, and have created an online platform for golf fans to hear opinion and thoughtful interviews from PGA Tour professionals.

Part of the reasoning behind moving the Jacksonville Beach, they say, was the golf friendly climate, and being right next door to the home of professional golf.

Todd Schuster and Chris Solomon know each hole of the stadium course so well that they need no notes, and no second takes when we shot the video for our Players preview. They give us a hole-by-hole breakdown and the strategy involved in the video above.