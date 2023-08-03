No Laying Up: Hole by hole guide to The Players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you have even a casual interest in the game of golf, playing it or watching the pros do it, then you've most likely already heard of the podcasters and content creators 'No Laying Up'.
NLU has been home based right here in Jacksonville Beach since their earliest days. It began as a Twitter account in 2013, then their first podcast in 2014. Now they're sponsored by Titleist, have more than 120,000 YouTube subscribers, and have created an online platform for golf fans to hear opinion and thoughtful interviews from PGA Tour professionals.
Part of the reasoning behind moving the Jacksonville Beach, they say, was the golf friendly climate, and being right next door to the home of professional golf.
Todd Schuster and Chris Solomon know each hole of the stadium course so well that they need no notes, and no second takes when we shot the video for our Players preview. They give us a hole-by-hole breakdown and the strategy involved in the video above.
Check out No Laying Up's Film Room Video: 'Position A' at TPC Sawgrass. It's an interesting look at how important the second shot on each hole can be.
Also, full credit to the PGA TOUR for the drone footage and still of each hole on The Stadium Course.