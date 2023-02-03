Donate blood & get a free ticket to The Players practice round and concert

Donate blood Saturday or Sunday from 10 to 5 p.m. outside TPC!

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — This time next week, thousands of golf fans will descend on Ponte Vedra. The Players is almost here.

We have the scoop on how you can go to Tuesday’s practice round and concert for free.

Roll up your sleeve. If you can donate blood this weekend, OneBlood has a ticket for you. It’s a new partnership this year with The Players.

The Big Red Bus will be at the entrance of TPC all weekend. The address is 5360 Palm Valley Road.

The bus will be taking blood donations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4th and 5th.

You must be at least 16 years old, 110 pounds, and meet some health guidelines.

Pat Michaels with OneBlood says this partnership with The Players gives blood donation so much exposure.

“Any time you have the exposure of the Big Red Bus where people can get on and make a difference in other people’s lives, it’s big," Michaels said. "This is an outreach with The Players that’s life saving.”

“The need is constant and ongoing. 24 hours a day 7 days a week, there are surgeries, emergencies. There’s traumas. If it weren’t for blood donors, those treatments wouldn’t happen," Michaels said.

It only takes about 45 minutes and the impact is almost immediately. Michaels says within 3 to 5 days your blood goes to a patient.