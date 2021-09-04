Jacksonville Beach podcasters 'No Laying Up' get ESPN Masters feature

The headline says they're podcasters, but that's for the sake of space and character limits, because they do so much more than just podcast.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — If you're a golf fan, then chances are you've heard of No Laying Up. If not, you should certainly check out their work.

If you're just clicking on this story because of the local Jacksonville Beach angle associated with The Masters, that's great as well. You should get to know these guys too.

They each have a pseudonym that you'll get to know as you listen to their work, but for our official purposes, the guys are Chris Solomon, Todd Schuster, Neil Schuster, Phil Landes and D.J. Piehowski.

There's also an infrastructure of photography assistants and editors on their team as well, but for the most part, they're shooting and editing their own stuff.

We could write a full bio here.

A life story of the five golf-loving friends who started talking golf on their podcast and watched it expand into a content-creating empire... but it's already been done a ton by writers far better than me.

So here's a couple of examples of that for your assigned reading:

And all of their success, between the podcasts and the extremely high-quality golf travel video productions, led to them being a part of ESPN's coverage of The Masters this year.