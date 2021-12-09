NINE IS MIGHTY FINE! Trinity Christian wins ninth State Championship, second straight

Even in a trying, 10-4 season; despite a mid-season, three-game losing streak; despite losing their head coach for two weeks of the playoffs after a sudden, health scare:
Trinity Christian football remains unconquered.
For a second straight year, Verlon Dorminey's Trinity Christian Conquerors have claimed an FHSAA State Championship, this time in Class 2A. The Conquerors defeated two-time defending, Class 2A champion Champagnat Catholic 41-23 at Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium Thursday night. Trinity Christian won last year's Class 3A title, but was moved down a classification in size this season. It is the program's ninth title, all of which have come since 2002.
Five-star running back Treyaun Webb continued a ridiculous run through the postseason. The junior had 101 yards on just 11 carries in the first half alone; he finished with 173 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. His running-mate in the backfield Darnell Rogers added 173 yards and three touchdowns of his own for a grand total of 346 yards for the dynamic duo. Freshman quarterback Collin Hurley was 7-14 for 105 yards, tallying what proved to be the go-ahead touchdown to Seth Bialek in the first quarter, giving Trinity Christian a 14-7 advantage. The Conquerors scored 27 unanswered after an opening-drive touchdown from the Lions.
A big reason for that: a Trinity Christian defense that refused to lose. They gave fellow freshman quarterback Ennio Yapoor fits all night long, racking up three sacks and a pair of quarterback hits. Senior linebacker Caden Morrell recovered a Lions' fumble and led the way with eight tackles, including two for loss. Their special teams also recovered a fumble. Jaykob Jones sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception with 21 seconds to play. While the Lions added two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, they proved to truly be too late: Rogers answered with a touchdown run of his own each time.
With their ninth state title, Trinity Christian now sits tied for third all-time in FHSAA history alongside University Christian (9). Only Bolles (11) and St. Thomas Aquinas (12) have more. Now in his 31st season at the helm, Dorminey is second only to the late Corky Rogers (10) in state championships won by a head coach.