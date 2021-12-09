NINE IS MIGHTY FINE! Trinity Christian wins ninth State Championship, second straight

The Conquerors defeated Champagnat Catholic 41-23 to claim the Class 2A State Championship

Even in a trying, 10-4 season; despite a mid-season, three-game losing streak; despite losing their head coach for two weeks of the playoffs after a sudden, health scare:

Trinity Christian football remains unconquered.

For a second straight year, Verlon Dorminey's Trinity Christian Conquerors have claimed an FHSAA State Championship, this time in Class 2A. The Conquerors defeated two-time defending, Class 2A champion Champagnat Catholic 41-23 at Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium Thursday night. Trinity Christian won last year's Class 3A title, but was moved down a classification in size this season. It is the program's ninth title, all of which have come since 2002.

Five-star running back Treyaun Webb continued a ridiculous run through the postseason. The junior had 101 yards on just 11 carries in the first half alone; he finished with 173 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns. His running-mate in the backfield Darnell Rogers added 173 yards and three touchdowns of his own for a grand total of 346 yards for the dynamic duo. Freshman quarterback Collin Hurley was 7-14 for 105 yards, tallying what proved to be the go-ahead touchdown to Seth Bialek in the first quarter, giving Trinity Christian a 14-7 advantage. The Conquerors scored 27 unanswered after an opening-drive touchdown from the Lions.

A big reason for that: a Trinity Christian defense that refused to lose. They gave fellow freshman quarterback Ennio Yapoor fits all night long, racking up three sacks and a pair of quarterback hits. Senior linebacker Caden Morrell recovered a Lions' fumble and led the way with eight tackles, including two for loss. Their special teams also recovered a fumble. Jaykob Jones sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception with 21 seconds to play. While the Lions added two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, they proved to truly be too late: Rogers answered with a touchdown run of his own each time.