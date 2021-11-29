Long-time Trinity Christian head coach Verlon Dorminey out of the hospital, eyes return to sideline Friday night

Without their 31-year head coach in attendance, the defending state champs rallied to advance to the State Semifinals.

Trinity Christian head football coach Verlon Dorminey is home and resting, after being hospitalized last week.

Dorminey who has been the Conquerors head coach for three decades, missed their win over Munroe Day this past Friday. Trinity Christian assistant coach Gerard Ross said Coach Dorminey had a cold all last week.

He blacked out Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital where tests were conducted all weekend; Dorminey was discharged Sunday and is at home resting. It's not clear what caused Dorminey's medical episode.