Long-time Trinity Christian head coach Verlon Dorminey out of the hospital, eyes return to sideline Friday night

Trinity Christian head football coach Verlon Dorminey is home and resting, after being hospitalized last week.
Dorminey who has been the Conquerors head coach for three decades, missed their win over Munroe Day this past Friday. Trinity Christian assistant coach Gerard Ross said Coach Dorminey had a cold all last week.
He blacked out Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital where tests were conducted all weekend; Dorminey was discharged Sunday and is at home resting. It's not clear what caused Dorminey's medical episode.
In his absence, the defending state champion Conquerors routed Munroe 39-22 to advance to the State Semifinals. They will travel to Orlando Christian Prep this Friday night with a trip to the Class 2A State Championship on the line. The team is optimistic Dorminey will be able to be in attendance for Friday's game.