Trinity Christian enters FHSAA 2A championship game hardened by adversity, triumph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been an up-and-down season for Trinity Christian. The Conquerors fired out to a 5-0 start, but limped into the playoffs as they finished 1-4.

Right before Thanksgiving, the team was dealt a shocking blow after long-time head coach Verlon Dorminey was hospitalized after falling in his house.

With their coach sidelined, the Conquerors scored 20 unanswered points in the second half of their next game. The defense also had a huge stand late in the game as TCA went on to win 29-21.

"They're very resilient. Last week we were down 21-9 at halftime and we had to do some good things in the second half to put ourselves in a good situation and they did," Dorminey said.