'The Lord looked out for me': Verlon Dorminey reflects on recent health scare ahead of FHSAA 2A Championship Game

While battling a tough cold, Dorminey fell on his way to the bathroom one night. He partially broke his C-2 vertebrae and had to be hospitalized.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In one corner of Trinity Christian Academy's practice field on Tuesday, four little kids were making castles out of dirt.

Across the way, the Conquerors were focused as they went through warmups.

Two completely different worlds juxtaposed, in the middle was TCA head coach Verlon Dorminey. He stood back and watched his grandkids and team with an easy-going smile.

You can't question the laid-back vibe, especially considering what Dorminey went through two weeks prior.

"Really the lord just looked out for me and spared my life," Dominey said.

A couple of weeks ago, Dorminey was fighting a bad cold. He got up early in the morning the day before Thanksgiving and fell on his way to the bathroom.

He partially broke his C-2 vertebrae and ended up in the hospital.

"If that C-2 breaks all the way through you know I'm a paraplegic," Dorminey said.

Fortunately, everything checked out for Dorminey, who's in his 31st year at TCA. He did however have to sit out the Conquerors' last two playoff games as he continued to heal.

"These kids they're very resilient and for them to come back and play like they've played it just says a lot about them," Dorminey said.

Dorminey is back just in time for Trinity Christian's FHSAA 2A Championship Game appearance against Champagnat Catholic.

The Conquerors head into Thursday night's tilt even more confident knowing they have their beloved coach back on the headset.