Jaguars signing former Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars are giving former Seahawks' CB Shaquill Griffin a three-year, $44.5 million deal that includes $29 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin to a three-year deal worth $44.5 million that includes, $29 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The moves comes among many other signings announced Tuesday to shore up the Jags defense.

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Jihad Ward is also signing with the Jaguars. Ward will be joining his former Ravens defensive line coach, Joe Cullen, who is also now with the Jaguars.

The report of Wards' signing with the Jags was tweeted by ESPN's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

The Jaguars also announced that they've re-signed fourth-year CB Sidney Jones IV. Jones appeared in nine games with six starts with the Jaguars in 2020 after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles.