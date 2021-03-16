Jaguars reportedly add safety Rayshawn Jenkins

Jenkins enjoyed a break-out season with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, racking up 84 tackles and adding a pair of interceptions. He had three picks and 54 tackles the year prior. Injuries to Pro Bowler Derwin James and rookie Nassir Adderley paved the way for Jenkins to ascend to the starting safety position. He has also played free safety, showcasing versatility that the Jaguars will benefit from. Fowler reports that his production did not go unnoticed: the Chargers attempted to re-sign him, but the Jaguars offered a deal that "should have good financial commitment behind it."