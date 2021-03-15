Jaguars reportedly agree to terms with wide receiver Phillip Dorsett

Florida native has been a member of the Colts, Patriots and Seahawks since 2015

The Jaguars are reportedly signing a wide receiver -- but it's not the one you're thinking of.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says that the Jaguars have reached an agreement with Phillip Dorsett, most recently of the Seattle Seahawks. Dorsett missed the entire 2020 season with an injury. He reunites with former Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, now the Jaguars' passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, as well as assistant Sanjay Lal. Dorsett also worked with Schottenheimer in Indianapolis his first two seasons.

Dorsett has 1,634 receiving yards on 124 catches across 71 career games spent with the Colts and Patriots. He was drafted 29th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2015.