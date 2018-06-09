The Jaguars (1-0) were able to outlast the New York Giants (0-1) on the road in a sloppy 20-15 win at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

While the team lost running back Leonard Fournette for the entire second half due to a hamstring injury, the Jaguars were able to overcome his absence with a strong performance from the Jacksonville defense and the emergence of fourth-year running back T.J. Yeldon.

Below are 10 observations from the Week 1 win over the Giants:

1. The Jaguars' defense is reliant on big plays and the group seemingly always delivers.

Jacksonville's defense did a strong job of keeping the Giants out of the end zone for the majority of the game. Outside of Giants running back Saquon Barkley's 68-yard touchdown run, the Jacksonville defense largely kept the New York offense in check.

The Jacksonville offense produced just 13 points, so the defense - as it was asked to do several times last year - stepped up with a big play. Early in the fourth quarter, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue forced pressure on Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who rushed to get rid of the ball, and defensive tackle Abry Jones swatted it at the line. The ball sailed in the air and was picked off by linebacker Myles Jack, who returned the interception for a touchdown. The big play turned out to be the difference for the Jaguars.

2. Yeldon has gone from an afterthought to an asset over the last year.

Last year's Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans didn't feature Yeldon's presence. The veteran running back was a healthy scratch for last season's opener. Fast forward and he is now an absolute weapon for Jacksonville's offense.

With Fournette out for the entire second half, Yeldon produced 69 total yards and a receiving touchdown on 17 touches. Yeldon showed off his versatility as a runner, receiver and blocker during the offense's lone touchdown-scoring drive. Following that successful series, Yeldon paced the offense by picking up tough yardage and picking up blitzes when his number was called.

Even if Fournette isn't in the lineup, the Jaguars probably feel like they have a starting-level running back on the roster. That is ideal, especially with a short-term outlook.

3. Jalen Ramsey was right to downplay the Odell Beckham Jr. matchup because the Jaguars played a lot of zone coverage.

The Jaguars didn't solely rely on their first-team All-Pro cornerback to shut down Beckham Jr. Jacksonville's defense employed zone coverage to try to curb the Giants wide receiver's production. While the group was able to keep Beckham Jr. out of the end zone, the veteran playmaker produced 111 receiving yards on 11 catches and drew two penalties on Sunday. It wasn't an ideal performance against the All-Pro wide receiver but it all worked out in the end.

It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars continue to employ zone coverage against other top wide receivers like Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Alshon Jeffrey and T.Y. Hilton this season.

4. Blake Bortles has an up-and-down season debut.

Bortles started off fast with three scoring drives in his first four series. While he threw an interception to cornerback Janoris Jenkins during the first quarter, Bortles rebounded nicely to lead two scoring drives to close out the first half.

However, the second half offered a lot to be desired, as the Jaguars failed to sustain drives during the game's final two quarters. Bortles and the bunch were forced off the field for seven consecutive punts in the second half. The defense bailed the offense out but that won't be the case every week. Bortles needs to lead the Jaguars to more points in the future.

On a side note, Bortles' 41-yard run in the third quarter helped the Jaguars manage field position. It was a big play that could be overlooked.

5. The Jaguars have a penalty problem.

The Jaguars committed 11 penalties for 119 yards, bailing the Giants out of ineptitude several times. The Jaguars' offense and defense both committed untimely infractions, keeping New York tight in a close game.

Left guard Andrew Norwell's illegal use of hands penalty in the second quarter cost the Jaguars four points. The Jaguars surrendered 45 yards on two penalties to Beckham Jr. Left tackle Cam Robinson was whistled for three penalties during the game.

The Jaguars will no doubt discuss those blunders behind closed doors. A lot of the mistakes were avoidable.

6. For at least Week 1, the Jaguars have proven a top receiver isn't necessary.

The Jaguars were able to get by without a top option in the passing game against the Giants. Bortles moved the ball around, as he connected with six different receivers throughout the season opener. Of the group, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook stood out, while veteran Donte Moncrief failed to catch a pass until deep into the second half.

The Jaguars will clearly rely on the committee of playmakers on offense. Westbrook and Cole should continue to develop as they adjust to their second NFL season.

7. While Yeldon has shown promise, a prolonged Fournette absence could be a problem.

The Jaguars have to feel good about Yeldon but the team only stocks three running backs on the roster. If Fournette were to miss a game or two - the AFC Championship Game rematch with the New England Patriots is next Sunday - the Jaguars would need to bring in reinforcements. The Week 2 matchup is paramount to the Jaguars' push for another playoff birth, especially when it comes to trying to establish a home-field advantage in the postseason. If Fournette is unavailable, the Jaguars will need to alter their offense to fit their healthy running backs' skill sets.

8. Young safeties will play key roles for the Jaguars on defense this season.

Third-round rookie safety Ronnie Harrison actually started the game as a big nickel cornerback. The young safety was used in specific situations against Giants tight end Evan Engram. While cornerback D.J. Hayden and strong-side linebacker Leon Jacobs received several snaps, Harrison added an extra wrinkle to the defense.

In the red zone, third-year safety Jarrod Wilson served as the extra safety in coverage. Wilson played that role last season and he looked very strong in that position against the Giants. With the Jaguars relying on both Wilson and Harrison, the pair should have a strong feel for the defense if either needs to step in for starters Tashaun Gipson and Barry Church.

9. Josh Lambo starts off strong against the Giants.

Lambo connected on both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point tries. The Jaguars kicker has connected on a field goal in 11 consecutive regular-season games dating back to last season. That streak is good enough for the third-longest mark in franchise history.

10. Jaguars show they can win ugly.

Jacksonville battled through adversity against the Giants. The group lost Fournette - the focal point of its offense - and committed 11 penalties while giving up 111 receiving yards to Beckham Jr. The Jaguars were still able to overcome all of that on the road. Good teams can win games like that and bad ones can't overcome those issues. It wasn't pretty but it was a win and that's what will matter in the run to the playoffs.

