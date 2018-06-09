A soggy, sloppy Sunday showdown in the Meadowlands culminated in a 20-15 win for the Jaguars (1-0) over the New York Giants (0-1) at MetLife Stadium.

The Jaguars started off strong, as quarterback Blake Bortles led three scoring drives in the first half. While Jacksonville's offense was stumped during its first two red zone trips, Bortles rebounded from an early interception to lead a touchdown drive late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars' third scoring drive occurred despite the absence of running back Leonard Fournette, who left the game during the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Fournette produced 55 total yards on 12 touches prior to leaving the game after the Jaguars' third offensive series. Backup running back T.J. Yeldon took over for Fournette and produced the Jaguars' first touchdown of the season.

Bortles connected with Yeldon for a one-yard touchdown completion to cap the Jaguars' final offensive series of the first half. Bortles completed 18-of-33 passes for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Giants. Yeldon paced the offense with 53 rushing yards, 18 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Bortles and Yeldon were aided by the receiving efforts of Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Cole finished with three catches for 54 yards, including a 31-yard reception on the game's opening drive. Westbrook caught five passes for 51 receiving yards.

On defense, the Jaguars' pass rush gave the Giants' offensive line fits. New York quarterback Eli Manning was sacked two times by the Jaguars' defensive front. Manning completed 23-of-37 passes for 224 yards and interception. Manning's turnover was created by a tipped pass, as Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones batted the ball in the air and it was picked off by linebacker Myles Jack for a touchdown.

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. caught 11 passes for 111 yards against the Jaguars' vaunted secondary. The wide receiver drew two penalties as well. While a lot was made of the matchup between the wide receiver and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the New York playmaker lined up across from multiple Jacksonville defenders in zone coverage.

The Giants' top draft pick, running back Saquon Barkley, collected 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Jaguars. He also added 22 receiving yards on two catches.

Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo was an asset against New York, as he converted both of his field goal attempts in the regular season opener.

The Jaguars were called for 11 penalties for 119 yards against New York. The Giants committed six penalties for 43 yards in Week 1.

DOWNLOAD: The free First Coast Football App for Jaguars stats, scores, analysis, stories and more

GALLERY: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants in Week 1 clash

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Yeldon stepped up in Fournette's absence, producing 69 total yards on 17 touches. He also blocked well when asked to pick up the blitz.

PLAY OF THE GAME

With 11:30 left in the game, Jones batted a Manning pass in the air and the ball was picked off by Jack, who returned the interception for a touchdown. The score extended the Jaguars lead to 11 points.

STAT OF THE GAME

Six different Jaguars players caught passes from Bortles in the regular season opener.

INJURY UPDATES

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Follow Mike Kaye on Twitter: @Mike_E_Kaye.

© 2018 WTLV