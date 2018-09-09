Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette left Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants in the middle of the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars workhorse back limped off the field following the team's third offensive series. Jacksonville was held to 39-yard field goal on the drive.

Fournette produced 55 total yards on 12 touches prior to his early exit. The Jaguars said his return status for the game is questionable.

T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant will handle the workload with Fournette sidelined.

The Jaguars led the Giants, 6-3, with 7:10 left in the third quarter.

