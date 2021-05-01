Jaguars sign six undrafted free agent rookies

Former Alabama LB Dylan Moses is going to Jaguars, per source. He is going on NFI and will continue rehabbing his knee.

The biggest name of the bunch is Moses, a projected first-round Draft pick prior to a 2019 knee injury. He is expected to begin on the Injured List as he continues to rehab his way back from that injury. Moses still had 76 tackles (6 TFL), a sack, and an interception in his 2020 return.