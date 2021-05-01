Jaguars sign six undrafted free agent rookies

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars announced the signing of six, undrafted free agent rookies:
- CB DJ Daniel, Georgia
- WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois
- WR Tim Jones, Southern MS
- LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
- DT Kenny Randall, Charleston
- CB Corey Straughter, Louisiana-Monroe
The biggest name of the bunch is Moses, a projected first-round Draft pick prior to a 2019 knee injury. He is expected to begin on the Injured List as he continues to rehab his way back from that injury. Moses still had 76 tackles (6 TFL), a sack, and an interception in his 2020 return.