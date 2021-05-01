x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars sign six undrafted free agent rookies

After drafting nine in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Big Cats added six more rookies via free agency.
Credit: AP
Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) plays against Notre Dame during the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. In a recent Instagram post, Moses detailed his struggles with physical problems “fighting through pain every single game” and disclosed his grandmother's death. “It’s been times I wanted to quit and times I wanted to walk away from my dreams,” he posted. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars announced the signing of six, undrafted free agent rookies:

- CB DJ Daniel, Georgia 

- WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois 

- WR Tim Jones, Southern MS 

- LB Dylan Moses, Alabama 

- DT Kenny Randall, Charleston 

- CB Corey Straughter, Louisiana-Monroe

The biggest name of the bunch is Moses, a projected first-round Draft pick prior to a 2019 knee injury. He is expected to begin on the Injured List as he continues to rehab his way back from that injury. Moses still had 76 tackles (6 TFL), a sack, and an interception in his 2020 return.

Related Articles