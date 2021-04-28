Live Blog: Jaguars prepare for No. 1 pick, 2021 NFL Draft

Jacksonville owns 10 selections in this year's Draft. Be sure to watch all three days of the 2021 NFL Draft on ABC25 beginning Thursday.

Four months after clinching the top-pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and three months after introducing Urban Meyer as their head coach, a new era of Jacksonville Jaguars football is about to begin.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slated to make 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft, beginning with the first-overall selection. It is the first time in the franchise's 27-year history that the Jaguars will select first overall.

All signs point to the Jaguars selecting Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, long-regarded as a "generational quarterback prospect," the best the NFL has seen since Andrew Luck in 2012.

In addition to the first pick, the Jaguars are slated to make the following selections:

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 4, Pick 130

Round 5, Pick 145

Round 5, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 249

