Jaguars formally introduce draft picks Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. to Jacksonville

Prior to the draft, Etienne said he wanted to come to Jacksonville. Asked why, he said "Because Trev is here. You'd be crazy to not want to play with Trevor."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clemson teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. arrived at their new stadium Friday. The Jacksonville Jaguars No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the NFL draft arrived at TIAA Bank Field and were formally introduced by the team.

After playing together for three years, Lawrence was asked about his favorite play between the quarterback and RB Etienne. "There are a lot of memories. He (Etienne) made a ton of plays," Lawrence said during his first news conference as a Jaguar.

Two plays that stand out were against Ohio State. "I hate to say that in front of coach," Lawrence joked about his new head coach's, Urban Meyer's, former team. Lawrence then described a quick dump pass to Etienne and a screen that the running back returned for 50-plus yards.