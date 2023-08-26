Bud Light unveils new limited-edition Jacksonville Jaguars beer cans

Jaguars fans at drinking age can open a Bud Light beer to their favorite team this season with a player silhouette on the can "for the first time ever."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Saturday's Jacksonville Jaguars' first and only preseason home game brings much hype heading into the start of the 2023 National Football League regular season, Bud Light hopes to make the experience for fans watching the team with high expectations, an even more enjoyable time.

On Thursday, the beer company unveiled their limited-edition team cans and packaging for all teams in the NFL. Jaguars fans at drinking age can open a Bud Light beer to their favorite team this season with a player silhouette on the can "for the first time ever," the company announced in a release.