Lawrence, offense preparing for extended action in preseason finale against Miami

The Jaguars starters are expected to play at least one quarter against the Dolphins.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense will most likely play for the majority of the first half in Saturday's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive coordinator, Press Taylor, said he's looking for the offense to play "clean."

"Clean operation from a communication and substitution standpoint, then you want to see them execute. Again, it’s still somewhat of a core gameplan for us. It’s not exotic stuff, so you just want to go out and see clean execution out of these guys while making plays, too," Taylor said.

Lawrence and the first-team offense played a couple of drives in the team's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

He hopes to play "clean" game against the Dolphins.

“Unlike the first one [first preseason game], no turnovers, not a lot of penalties which I think the guys did a really good job of cleaning that up from Week 1 to Week 2 of the preseason. Not a lot of penalties, no turnovers, let’s just execute our assignment and block the look or whatever. Execute the concept we’re running, let’s be sharp, let’s not miss a bunch of throws, not have many drops, any of that stuff," Lawrence said.

For Lawrence, Saturday will be his first game in front of the home crowd since the Jaguars 276-point comeback against the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card round.

“I can’t wait. First one, next time we’ll be in here will be Week 2 against Kansas City. That’ll be fun. Seven o’clock game is a little late for a preseason game, but it’ll be good though. It’ll be good to see The Bank packed. It won’t be as hot, so I am happy about that. It’ll be good.”