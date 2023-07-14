Trevor Lawrence, not only the face of the Jaguars but a beer can, too?

According to the Dunn and Drew's Twitter page, "The Promised One" beer release features Trevor Lawrence on the front of the 25.4 ounce limited edition can.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguar fans, your beloved quarterback is not only is the face of the franchise, but is also the face of a new beer can that will soon become available to buy on the day of the Jacksonville Jaguars' first preseason game.

According to the Dunn and Drew's Twitter page, a sports podcast, "The Promised One" beer release depicts an illustration of Trevor Lawrence on the front of the 25.4 ounce limited edition can. The can will have a peel-off sticker of Lawrence on it, as the post states they will only be available on a first come, first serve basis with no limit to how many you can purchase on Aug. 12.

In addition to the removable sticker beer cans, the post states that other merch will be sold as well including t-shirts, glassware, koozies and more.

The venue that will have all the goodies up for sale is at the Wicked Barley Brewery Company, located at 4100 Baymeadows Rd. The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. for the release of the can, followed by a 2:30 p.m. podcast by 'Dunn and Drew' and finishing with a 5 p.m. Jaguars versus Cowboys football game watch party.