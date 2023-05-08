On Saturday afternoon, the organization said Campbell has entered concussion protocol.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CB Tyson Campbell suffered a concussion on Saturday at EverBank Field during practice.

The Jaguars were at the stadium for Military Appreciation Day.

In just the second week of Jaguars training camp, Campbell told reporters what his expectations are for the season. He said, "I want to prove to myself I can be the best corner in the NFL".

The young corner who everyone is expecting to be good this fall has spent much time covering Ridley. He's been hitting his reps.

Campbell said Ridley is a wideout who can run every route, he's fast, has quick good hands and as a defensive back it forces him to have to bring his "A game" every day.

