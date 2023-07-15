Jacksonville Sharks enter their "Sacksonville" Era

"Sha-ki has 10 sacks, I got 6 myself, Gilbert's got 7 or 8, JP's got two safeties,"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Your Jacksonville Sharks have been running that scoreboard up lately. In just three games in June, the Sharks combined a final of 182 points.

The organization said the reason they're able to score so much is because their offensive line gets them the green light, and their defensive line cracks down on the sacks.

The Sharks introduce First Coast Sports to "sacksonville," an era Jacksonville is familiar with.

"Up front, we're leading the league in sacks. We're all getting to the quarterback, and coach Harrell, we pride ourselves in getting to the quarterback," said Justin Renfrow, offensive and defensive line for the Sharks.

When Sharks roll up to your field, you're in trouble.

"Sha-ki has 10 sacks, I got 6 myself, Gilbert's got 7 or 8, JP's got two safeties," Renfrow added.

"Sacksonville" is something the Jacksonville Jaguars came up with during their playoff run in 2017. It led them to success, and they were noticed across the league.

"Couple years ago, when they were in a playoff run, Calais Campbell was still there. Yeah, they had a crazy defensive line. That's when they had Jalen Ramsey, they had a good season. That's when their defense led them to the playoffs," said Sha-ki Holies, Sharks defensive end.

The Sharks are making it their own. You can say, they're in their "sacksonville" era.

"Try to make sure we're felt," Holies added, "make sure the quarterbacks know, when we come into the arena, it won't be an easy night".

They said they're sticking with the basics on the field which is key to shutting down the opponent:

"We really recruit guys who can go off the ball and turn and bend the corner. So, get off is a big part of what we do. Being able to "get off" the ball and not be offsides and get off and be violent," said Clay Harrell, Sharks offensive and defensive line coach.

He said a lot of the guys are working in their first year together, and the chemistry is falling into place at the perfect time.

"New system this year, new coach, different things, different coaches working together took time. I think now, we're fire in all cylinders," Harrell added.