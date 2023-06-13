Jags CB Tyson Campbell leading on and off the field

Campbell is entering his third NFL season. He's been a great mentor to younger players in the Jags secondary. He's also made an impact in the Jacksonville community.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It only took Tyson Campbell two seasons in the NFL to become a household name at the cornerback position.

The Jags cornerback is entering his third season in the league and has become a leader among the Jags secondary.

Jags defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said Campbell really "came out of his shell" in secondary group meetings over the past two seasons.

Caldwell said Campbell has gained the respect of veteran players like Jags safety Rayshawn Jenkins.

"That's the thing about him. Being able to play as much as he has early on in his career that's just going to help him because you're thrown into it and he's had his success and he's able to, you know, help the young guys out even though they might not have the same ability or the same success so far. But he's able to go through those things that they're going through right now," Caldwell said.

Campbell recently swung by Raines High School to work one-on-one with a couple Vikings football players.

He also hosted a youth football camp with several of his teammates last Saturday.