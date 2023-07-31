Jaguars Training Camp Day 5: Ridley, wide receivers shine during 1-on-1s

Ridley opened up 1-on-1 drills with a long touchdown reception. WR Zay Jones also hauled in a long touchdown catch in what was a good day for the offense.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "Oos" and "ahs" echoed from the shaded stands every time a football was in the air Monday at the Miller Electric Center Monday morning.

Especially when number "O" was on the field.

Calvin Ridley opened up 1-on-1 drills against cornerbacks with a long touchdown reception over Darious Williams. It led to a loud cheer from the thousand or so fans in attendance.

Ridley followed the catch up with crisp route and catch against top corner, Tyson Campbell.

Campbell got the better of Ridley later in drills as he was able to locate a deep ball in the air and shield off Ridley.

Zay Jones had the catch of the day over Chris Claybrooks.

Jones beat Claybrooks at the line of scrimmage and sprinted to the end zone. Trevor Lawrence underthrew the ball, but Jones came back and made a great catch over Claybrooks.

Overall, it was another good day for the offense and its arsenal of weapons.

“I don’t know about comparing them to anybody else. We’re very happy with what they bring to our team and each of them being a little bit different and having their own skillset, Jamal Agnew [WR Jamal Agnew] as well. That’s a great piece to have as well. Jamal is a guy that, I mentioned it last year, if something happens, Jamal could line up today at any position and know exactly what to do for us. That’s a huge advantage for us. We all trust him and what he does, he’s certainly a dynamic weapon and we know that. He’s a Pro Bowler, so he’ll continue to have a role in this offense as well," Jaguars offensive coordinator, Press Taylor, said before practice.

Jaguars wide receiver, Christian Kirk, believes the Jaguars could score the most points in the league this year. But said the team needs to improve in other areas.