Sharks ready to bring home NAL title

The Carolina Cobras will pay the Sharks a visit in their backyard on Saturday, August 12th at 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After dominating Arena League rival, the Orlando Predators, the Jacksonville Sharks are looking to bring a national title to our backyard.

In round one of the playoffs, the Sharks faced the Orlando Predators and took care of them in a dominating fashion with a 62-18 final score.

QB1 Sam Castronova threw two touchdowns, while wingman, Eddie Brill Jr. threw one.

Looking ahead, the Sharks are against a good ball team, the Carolina Cobras. The Cobras broke the nine-game win streak the just last month with a 62-18 final. Before the Cobras stunned the league, the Shark were not worried about Carolina. In fact, in June, the Sharks beat the Cobras 61-52.

Cobras QB1, Malik Henry isn't just any player. He averaged seven touchdowns for the 2023 season and leads the league in TDs.

In the last three games, the Sharks combined 169 points against their opponent. Their strengths are not just offense or defense. It's both.