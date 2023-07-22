Sharks win-streak continues!

The Sharks sent West Texas Warbirds back south with a 70-25 final. Your Sharks are now the #1 seed for post-season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We keep talking about them and they keep winning. Let's run that back. Your Jacksonville Sharks were back at it again against the West Texas Warbirds.

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena was packed and pumped with Sharks fans. Fans wanted to witness the streak in-person.

1st Half:

-West Texas QB trying to get away but didn't make it past Sacksonville.

-QB 1 Sam Castronova finds #21 Aaron Finch at the end-zone--TD Sharks.