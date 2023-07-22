Sharks win-streak continues!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We keep talking about them and they keep winning. Let's run that back. Your Jacksonville Sharks were back at it again against the West Texas Warbirds.
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena was packed and pumped with Sharks fans. Fans wanted to witness the streak in-person.
1st Half:
-West Texas QB trying to get away but didn't make it past Sacksonville.
-QB 1 Sam Castronova finds #21 Aaron Finch at the end-zone--TD Sharks.
Your Sharks keep that streak alive and now have won eight straight games. They sent West Texas home with a 70-25 final. Their final game of the regular season will be in Carolina against the Cobras on July 29th.