QB Sam Castronova threw three TD passes while four other Sharks made it to the endzone also.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks were up 27-7 in the second quarter.

-From inside the 5-yard line, Sam Castronova with the QB keeper and the green light. Touchdown, Sharks

-Then Castronova with a short pass to #18 Anthony Johnson who takes it all the way for the touchdown.

The Sharks have two more regular season games before the playoffs. That'll start on August 5th. Their next game is on July 22nd at home against West Texas.