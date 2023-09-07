Sharks QB1, Sam Castronova makes a comeback

Castronova has been in Jacksonville for only eight weeks. His first six games were all dubs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks have been on a hot win streak. Clearly, they're doing something right.

QB1 Sam Castronova has been with the sharks for only 8 weeks, and his first six games were all dubs.

"He's kind of like a point guard in basketball and he just gets out there and distributes the ball at a high level," said Sharks Head Coad, Jason Gibson.

It's Sam Castronova's first season with the Sharks.

"This is the most fun I've probably had in arena, so it's been great," said Castronova.

Great now, he said but it took a few seasons.

"I started in Carolina as a rookie," Castronova added, "we won my first game and then after that, we lost four straight, so it was kind of a struggle".

Gibson was already coaching arena when he saw Castronova play for the first time.

"He turned the ball over, some fumbles and things like that. A learning curve and stuff. His maturation in three years is pretty impressive," said Gibson.

Castronova said the game slowed down a bit and he feels like his passing is falling into place better than ever. Gibson saw it too.

"When the game is on the line and it's fourth and goal, or two-point play to win the game, he wants the ball in his hands to make the play and I love that," he added.

Only a few weeks in, Castronova has one game plan in the books.

"Championships. It's pretty simple. Win a championship and have it be here in Jacksonville".

The Jacksonville Sharks jumped two rankings up from last season with Castronova.